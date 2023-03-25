 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets sign Dylan Bundy to minor league deal

The eight-year veteran deepens the Mets’ starting rotation

By Christian Romo
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Thirty-year-old starter Dylan Bundy has joined the Mets on a minor-league deal, according to Michael Myer. Bundy’s acquisition comes after the news of José Quintana’s injury, one that will sideline him until at least July.

Bundy last pitched in Minnesota, where he put up an 8-8 record and a 4.89 ERA in 140 IP last season. He spent most of his career in Baltimore and had his best season in 2020 with the Angels, recording a 138 ERA+ in 65 IP and finishing ninth in the AL Cy Young vote.

With the Mets already turning to either Tylor Megil or David Peterson to join the rotation at the start of the season, starting pitching depth suddenly became an urgent concern, especially with few exciting options in the minors. Bundy likely won’t make the Opening Day roster, but he should provide plenty of veteran experience should any of the Mets’ other 30+-year-old starters need extended recovery time at any point throughout the season.

