Mets option Brett Baty, Mark Vientos to Triple-A Syracuse

The Mets have optioned prospects Brett Baty and Mark Vientos to Triple-A Syracuse, officially ending their bids to make the team’s Opening Day roster. The team also sent left-handed pitcher Zack Muckenhirn, right-handed pitcher Denyi Reyes, infielder Jonathan Araúz, and outfielder DJ Stewart to minor league camp.

With the Baty and Vientos moves, the Mets are set to begin the year with Darin Ruf as the right-handed side of their platoon at designated hitter and with Eduardo Escobar as their starting third baseman. Both of the prospects put up great numbers in their time playing in Grapefruit League games over the past few weeks, earning serious consideration in our annual KoST award.

In terms of how those players rated in Amazin’ Avenue’s ranking of the Mets’ top prospects, Baty was third—second among minor league players—and Vientos was eighth. Either player could very well see major league time this season, either because of injuries or simply a lack of production from the players ahead of them on the Mets’ current depth chart.