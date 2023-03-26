Mets Morning News: Hunter makes Opening Day roster, Baty and Vientos don’t

Meet the Mets

The Mets came from behind to tie the Cardinals 4-4 in yesterday’s spring training game. Tylor Megill struggled in his outing, issuing five walks in five innings of work, but Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer to kick off the comeback for the Mets.

The Mets had a personnel meeting to make some final decisions regarding the Opening Day roster yesterday. Tim Britton of The Athletic took a look at some of the debates that likely happened in that room.

Despite his strong spring, Brett Baty was optioned to Triple-A, along with Mark Vientos, indicating that Eduardo Escobar has won the third base job and Darin Ruf will make the roster. Zach Muckenhirn, Denyi Reyes, Michael Pérez, Jonathan Araúz, José Peraza, and DJ Stewart were all reassigned to minor league camp.

Tommy Hunter was informed he will make the Mets’ Opening Day roster. He could have opted out yesterday if the Mets did not add him to the 40-man roster.

The Mets signed righty Dylan Bundy to a minor league contract; Bundy played under Buck Showalter during his time in Baltimore.

Brandon Nimmo will play back-to-back days in the field in the Mets’ final two spring training games and is on track to be good to go for Opening Day.

Carlos Carrasco also appears to be on track with his elbow; he will pitch Tuesday in Port St. Lucie before making his regular season debut a week from tomorrow against the Brewers.

Brooks Raley should also be ready to go for Opening Day; both he and David Peterson pitched in minor league games yesterday.

The Mets released Matt Winaker, Jake Ortega, and Cam Opp yesterday.

As Women’s History Month draws to a close, the Mets recognized Sue Lucchi, who is in her 30th season with the Mets and leads the team’s ballpark operations.

Around the National League East

Extension talks between the Phillies and Aaron Nola have broken off.

Nola was knocked around in his final spring outing, giving up five runs in 1 2⁄ 3 innings in an 8-3 loss to the Yankees. Trea Turner collected three hits in the losing effort.

Ranger Suárez is feeling “better” and played catch, but isn’t throwing yet.

The Phillies are not preparing Bryce Harper to play first base, reports Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Braves beat the Twins 9-4 thanks to a six-run fifth inning by Atlanta’s offense.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote about the most encouraging signs out of Braves camp this spring.

Edward Cabrera fanned seven batters in five innings of work, but the Marlins fell to the Cardinals 3-2.

The Marlins had floated the idea of starting the season with a six-man rotation, but have opted to go with a traditional five-man rotation.

Patrick Corbin took the loss as the Nationals were bested by the Astros 6-1.

Matt Adams was informed that he will not make the Nationals’ Opening Day roster. Paolo Espino was also a victim of the Nationals’ final round of cuts and was optioned to Triple-A despite his strong spring performance, but the Nationals want to keep him stretched out in the minor leagues to start games if he is needed.

Around Major League Baseball

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino has suffered a low-grade lat strain and will likely begin the season on the injured list.

David Adler of MLB.com took a look at some players’ spring stats that are actually meaningful, including Justin Verlander’s Grapefruit League dominance.

Jeurys Familia—recently released by the Diamondbacks—signed with the Oakland A’s on a major league contract.

Veteran righty reliever Kyle Crick opted out of his deal with the Rays yesterday.

Luke Voit did the same with his minor league deal with the Brewers.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets traded first baseman Randy Milligan to the Pirates for catcher Mackey Sasser on this date in 1988.