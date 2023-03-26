Mets option Danny Mendick to Triple-A Syracuse

The Mets have made an additional roster cut this evening, as the team has optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Triple-A Syracuse. That nearly finalizes the position player side of the Mets’ Opening Day roster, as everyone other than Darin Ruf and Tim Locastro are essentially guaranteed spots.

Mendick hit just .200/.259/.360 in 25 at-bats in Grapefruit League play over the past few weeks. In his major league career, he has a .251/.309/.366 line with an 87 wRC+ in 446 plate appearances, all of which came with the White Sox over the past four seasons.

Assuming the final roster spot is, indeed, a decision between Ruf and Locastro, it could very well come down to roster flexibility. Locastro is not on the Mets’ 40-man roster and could end up in Syracuse as a result.

Ruf cannot be optioned to Syracuse and would have to clear waivers before that would even be a possibility. Last year, though, he hit just .152/.216/.197 with a 24 wRC+ in 74 plate appearances with the Mets after they got him in a trade with the Giants.