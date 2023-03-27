From Complex To Queens, Episode 215: Opening Day 2023!

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, our Home Run Applesauce podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

While most eyes will be glued to Major League Baseball Opening Day 2023, the minor league season will also be starting off this week. Steve takes a look at how the Syracuse Mets might fare, Ken discusses the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Thomas previews the Brooklyn Cyclones and Lukas analyzes the St. Lucie Mets. All four guys give updates on their Way-Too-Early-Draft-Special player follows as well!

