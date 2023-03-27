Mets Morning News: Decisions

Meet the Mets

Steve Cohen has more money, more SEC fines, and more Twitter followers than any other owner in baseball, but can that make the Mets winners?

As the final bullpen takes shape, the Mets optioned Jeff Brigham to Syracuse while T.J. McFarland and Jimmy Yacabonis were sent to minor league camp.

In the second-to-last position player move of the preseason, the Mets optioned Danny Mendick to AAA, leaving Tim Locastro and Darin Ruf as the final two candidates for the 26th spot on the roster.

The starting rotation for the start of the season is set, giving Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander a buffer and each of them a marquee season debut.

Speaking of the home opener that he will pitch in, Justin Verlander said he was honored and is excited to give the fans everything he has.

With his legs better than they were a month ago and with a few steals under his belt, Starling Marte is as healthy as he’s ever been as a Met and has no complaints.

Around the National League East

The Braves’ starting rotation will feature rookies Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd rounding it out, at least for the first week or so.

In Atlanta’s bullpen, Nick Anderson and Michael Tonkin seem to have secured the final two spots.

For the Phillies, Matt Strahm will make a ~70-pitch start in the fifth game of the season.

Former future Met and former actual Astro Yuli Gurriel looks to have locked up the 26th spot on the Marlins major league roster.

Around Major League Baseball

Outfielder Kole Calhoun opted out of his minor-league deal with the Mariners and is now a free agent.

On the other New York team, top shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe has made the team and will be starting for the Yankees on Opening Day.

With a day to let things sink in, Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker is sorting through hundreds of congratulatory messages and picked his number.

Playing in meaningful games for the first time in almost a decade naturally has Mike Trout itching to get back into the playoffs.

For the first time in four years, Chris Sale is on the Red Sox Opening Day roster.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Happy 30th birthday to Brandon Nimmo and happy 34th birthday to Matt Harvey.