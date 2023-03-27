David Peterson and Tommy Hunter both officially earn spots on the Opening Day pitching staff

David Peterson has won the battle for the Mets’ fifth starter role, according to reports. Peterson and Tylor Megill—who as of this moment remains in camp as well—were both vying for the spot in the rotation vacated by the injured José Quintana. Peterson did not allow a run in twelve innings of work in Grapefruit League play this spring. He allowed just one hit and struck out thirteen batters, though he also walked eight. In 105 2⁄ 3 big league innings last season, Peterson posted a 3.83 ERA, striking out out over ten batters per nine innings, but also walking over four batters per nine innings. The 27-year-old will serve as the lone lefty in the Mets’ rotation while Megill will likely remain stretched out in Triple-A as the next man up in the rotation if needed.

Meanwhile, Tommy Hunter’s selection to the major league roster, reported as likely yesterday, has been made official. Injuries to Edwin Díaz, Sam Coonrod, and Bryce Montes de Oca opened the door for Hunter, who could have opted out of his minor league deal if he did not make the team. Instead, the veteran righty will enter his sixteenth season of major league service as a member of the Mets’ Opening Day bullpen—donning the orange and blue for a third consecutive year. A debilitating back injury limited him to just eight innings in 2021, but he returned in 2022 and was effective, posting a 2.42 ERA in 22 1⁄ 3 innings before his back acted up again down the stretch.

As the Mets finalize their Opening Day roster, the only decision that remains is which of the remaining arms in camp—John Curtiss, Stephen Nogosek, Dennis Santana, and Elieser Hernández—will join Hunter in the bullpen in one of the three remaining vacant slots and which pitcher will be the odd man out. Nogosek’s lack of options likely gives him a leg up and John Curtiss’ strong spring performance is hard to ignore, so the decision will likely come down to whether the Mets feel they need a long man to fill the role previously held by Trevor Williams or if they would be better served keeping Hernández stretched out in the minor leagues as a starter.