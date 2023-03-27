2023 Mets King of Spring Training, final poll

Happy Opening Week, denizens of Amazin’ Avenue! Spring training 2023 is now in the books, which means it is time to crown a winner in the 2023 King of Spring Training contest. I will review the overall spring numbers for each of our candidates and then there will be a poll at the bottom of this post so that our community can decide the winner.

Brett Baty - .325/.460/.425 in 40 ABs

I guess if you could make one quibble about Baty’s stellar spring, it’s that he only managed two extra base hits during Grapefruit League play. But otherwise, he did everything right. He hit for average, he got on base, and he improved defensively. He somehow did not make the Opening Day roster, but he is still a frontrunner for the KoST crown.

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points: 15

Tim Locastro - .289/.396/.511 in 45 ABs

Baty may not have made the Opening Day roster, but in a somewhat surprising move by the Mets, Tim Locastro did. After struggling down the stretch with the Mets last year and into spring training, Darin Ruf was designated for assignment and his spot on the roster will be filled by Locastro, who will provide speed and defense off the bench for the Mets. The fact that Locastro played his way into a roster spot even with Brandon Nimmo ready for Opening Day makes him a prime KoST candidate.

KoST Points: 4

Total KoST Points: 15

Mark Vientos - .278/.310/.481 in 54 ABs

Vientos was sent down to Triple-A in the final round of roster cuts along with Baty. There was an outside chance that he would get the call to be a part-time DH in place of Ruf, but the Mets opted for Locastro instead, giving that role to the more established Tommy Pham. Still, Vientos was impressive this spring, leading the team in both hits and RBIs in Grapefruit League play. But with those hits and RBIs came an alarming 21 strikeouts, which is probably the reason why the Mets think he may not be ready for regular playing time in the majors just yet.

KoST Points: 2

Total KoST Points: 11

DJ Stewart - .370/.528/.667 in 27 ABs

Stewart shares the team lead with Vientos in RBIs with eleven, despite half the number of at-bats. He may not have the sample size some of the other KoST frontrunners have, but like Luis Guillorme before him, he has the most memorable moment of spring training—his cycle—to make up for it.

KoST Points: 1

Total KoST Points: 9

Ronny Mauricio - .242/.286/.636 in 33 ABs

We will #NeverForget the tape measure shots Ronny Mauricio hit early in spring that launched him into the KoST conversation, but unfortunately he didn’t give us much to talk about after that.

KoST Points: 0

Total KoST Points: 8

Abraham Almonte - .500/.650/.643 in 14 ABs

The veteran outfielder was a pleasant surprise during his short stint in big league camp, impressing both with the bat and with the glove, earning himself a KoST shoutout. He will provide much-needed outfield depth in the upper minors.

KoST Points: 0

Total KoST Points: 6

Jaylin Davis - .273/.333/.500 in 22 ABs

Davis will also be an important outfield depth piece for the Mets in the minors, earning some KoST points in the “Who?!” Division. Of his six hits this spring, half of them went for extra bases.

KoST Points: 0

Total KoST Points: 4

David Peterson - 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 13 Ks in 12 IP

Peterson hasn’t pitched in any games since our last update, but like Locastro, Peterson is a player whose spring performance you can point to and say definitively that it earned him a job. Despite walks still being a problem for the lefty, Peterson outpitched Tylor Megill for the fifth starter’s spot in the rotation and for that he gets KoST consideration.

KoST Points: 1 (a bonus for making the team)

Total KoST Points: 7

John Curtiss - 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 11 Ks in 6 2⁄ 3 IP

As of this writing, it is not yet known whether John Curtiss will be on the Mets’ Opening Day roster, but it seems likely. Curtiss has only pitched once since our last update and unfortunately it was not a good outing for him, but his overall performance this spring has still been impressive, especially in the strikeout department.

KoST Points: 1

Total KoST Points: 7

Tommy Hunter - 0.00 ERA, 0.56 WHIP, 11 Ks in 9 IP

Tommy Hunter is the third KoST candidate in our pool who clearly earned a job on the back of his performance in Grapefruit League play. He pitched nine scoreless innings this spring, striking out eleven batters and walking only one. The veteran righty would have been able to opt out of his minor league contract if he did not make the roster, but was informed that he will be heading north as a member of the Mets’ Opening Day bullpen.

KoST Points: 2

Total KoST Points: 6

Jimmy Yacabonis - 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 10 Ks in 8 IP

Unfortunately since our last KoST update, Yacabonis’ spring scoreless streak came to an end and he was a victim in the final round of roster cuts. Still, the fact that he hung around as long as he did despite never being a likely candidate for the Opening Day bullpen earns him a KoST mention.

KoST Points: 0

Total KoST Points: 6

Sam Coonrod - 0.00 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 7 Ks in 5 IP

It’s a shame that Coonrod strained his lat, otherwise he almost certainly would have made the Opening Day bullpen. If he performs as well in the minor leagues after he returns from his injury as he did in spring training, he will almost certainly get called up to the big league pen at some point. For lighting up the radar gun early in spring and turning heads, he earns himself a spot in the KoST pool.

KoST Points: 0

Total KoST Points: 5

Alright, friends. Tell us in the poll below: who is your 2023 Mets King of Spring Training?