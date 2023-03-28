Mets Morning News: And then there were two (days until Opening Day)

Meet the Mets

The Mets officially concluded their spring training schedule yesterday, as they defeated the Mets in an intrasquad game. Kodai Senga tossed five scoreless innings.

The Mets designated Darin Ruf for assignment. Buck Showalter called it one of the “toughest conversations” he’s had.

Billy Eppler called it, “A trade that didn’t work out. Plain and simple.”

Will Sammon wrote about the conclusion to the failed Ruf experiment.

In the end, Tim Locastro’s speed gave him the edge over Ruf.

Eppler said the move came down to making “the best baseball decision we have to make”. Eppler also gave a really bizarre answer when asked about the “diversity of the bench.”

The team also optioned Tylor Megill to Triple-A, meaning David Peterson has earned the final spot in the rotation.

The team’s Opening Day roster is all but set.

Justin Verlander vowed to figure out his control issues.

It appears Verlander did receive some hedge fund advice from Steve Cohen three years before signing with the Mets.

Tommy Hunter officially made the team.

Edwin Díaz has begun his rehab assignment.

In Tyler Kepner’s season preview, he discussed the club’s versatility, which gives them confidence.

Andrew Tredinnick examined what must go right for New York in order for them to win the World Series.

Anthony DiComo previewed the team’s 2023 season and made a bold prediction that is sure to make Mets fans very happy.

The team’s lineup after spring training does look like it’s in need of one more piece, writes Jon Heyman.

Tim Healey shared the final Mets Notebook of spring training.

The Mets came in at number five in MLB’s power rankings.

City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams wants to see the Mets rename Citi Field because Citi Bank is the second-largest fossil-fuel financier in the United States.

Around the National League East

J.T. Realmuto was ejected from a spring training game following an awkward ball exchange with the ump.

The Braves unveiled their City Connect jerseys.

Mark Bradley wondered if it’s time to worry about Atlanta’s pitching.

The Nationals inked Chad Pinder to a minor league deal.

Jessica Camerato previewed Washington’s season.

The Marlins crowned a spring training ping pong champion.

Around Major League Baseball

Buster Olney previewed the 2023 MLB season.

The Athletic’s Staff picked one player from each team that impressed in spring training.

MLB.com’s staff made some predictions on this season’s stats leaders.

Here’s where the Top 100 prospects will begin the upcoming season.

Six teams are set to have City Connect jerseys in 2023.

There’s another new MLB rule that involves replay, and managers are wary.

The Tigers acquired infielder Zach McKinstry from the Cubs for reliever Carlos Guzman.

The Cubs weren’t done, as they agreed on a three-year, $35 million extension with second baseman Nico Hoerner.

Sergio Romo announced his retirement from baseball in a Player Tribune post and shared a fun photo following the news.

Joey Votto’s streak of starting 14 consecutive Opening Days for the Reds will end, as he will begin the season on the injured list following shoulder surgery.

Orioles’ top prospect Grayson Rodriguez did not make the team out of camp.

James McCann felt “good, not great” when taking swings. Baltimore will wait to see if they need to put him on the IL with oblique soreness.

JT Brubaker is dealing with right elbow/forearm discomfort and is expected to begin the year on the IL for the Pirates.

The Brewers made some moves, including signing Luke Voit to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024.

Jared Walsh, who is suffering from headaches and insomnia, will start the season on the IL.

Triston McKenzie will be sidelined from throwing for at least two weeks and is expected to miss around eight weeks overall because of a strain of his right teres major muscle.

Andy Martino shared a story of Anthony Volpe’s promotion and the special meaning it carries for the Yankees’ amateur scouting department.

Volpe’s energy and enthusiasm are just what these same old Yankees, need, writes David Lennon.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Linda Surovich previewed Mark Vientos’ 2023 season, which will begin in Triple-A.

Episode 215 of From Complex to Queens focuses on Opening Day 2023!

This Date in Mets History

The Midnight Massacre officially happened on June 15, 1976, but the first true rumblings of a potential trade began in earnest on this date in 1976. The rumor in question: Seaver to the Dodgers for Don Sutton.