Mets Morning News: One Day More

Mike Puma wrote about how the Mets’ lack of rotation depth behind their stars may become an issue at some point this season.

Puma also previewed the 2023 season and offered his predictions.

The Syracuse Mets released their Opening Day roster.

David Peterson understands and knows what awaits Tylor Megill this season as Megill is set to be a floater this season much like Peterson last year.

Bryce Montes de Oca is set to undergo surgery today to remove bone fragments from his right elbow.

Kevin Parada, the Mets first round pick last year, will start the season with High-A Brooklyn.

Carlos Carrasco threw 70 pitches yesterday in his final tune up before the regular season.

Anthony DiComo looks at everything you need to know ahead of Opening Day tomorrow.

David Schoenfield predicts Daniel Bednar will be the closer for the Mets by the end of the season.

Will Sammon wrote about what spring training taught us about each of the 40 players on the Mets 40 man roster.

Gary Cohen and Howie Rose spoke about how the pitch clock will change their broadcasts this season.

As the Nationals start their rebuild, it’s their fans who are impacted the most.

The Braves have new attractions at Truist Park this season, while The Athletic looks at 10 burning questions the team has entering the season.

The Phillies’ pitching is razor thin this season.

Andres Gimenez signed a 7-year contract extension with the Guardians, including a club option with the team in 2031.

Aaron Judge has big shoes to fill as the latest captain of the Yankees.

The Athletic revealed their preseason power rankings with the Mets coming in at no. 6.

Brian Salvatore previewed Joey Luchchesi and Daniel Vogelbach’s seasons.

The Mets played the first ever Opening Day in Japan on this date in 2000.