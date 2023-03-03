Mets Morning News: David Wright visits Mets spring training, Francisco Álvarez set to catch a few innings today

Meet the Mets

If you’ve been waiting to see the Mets deploy Francisco Álvarez behind the plate, he’s scheduled to do so during their spring training game today.

Edwin Díaz and the Mets have put limitations on his participation in the World Baseball Classic, one of which is that he won’t pitch on consecutive days.

David Wright spoke about his experience in the WBC and the advice he would give to Mets players who are participating in it this year. There’s also coverage of Wright’s advice to young players in Mets camp and specifics about his work with Brett Baty and Mark Vientos.

Wright also shared some laughs with reporters and caught up with Jay Horwitz, and it might not be too soon to dream on what kind of player two-year-old Brooks Wright might become.

MLB Network took a look back at Wright’s run with Team USA as Captain America in the WBC.

Darryl Strawberry was at Mets camp yesterday, too.

The Mets plan to mix in a six-man rotation at specific points of their schedule this year in an attempt to properly balance rest for everyone involved, and Tim Britton breaks down how that could work.

Pete also is pumped for the WBC.

Brett Baty bounce back quickly from a throwing error the other day, which made the Mets happy.

Baty picked up a pair of hits against the Braves yesterday, while right-handed reliever Bryce Montas de Ocas topped out at 102 miles per hour.

SNY looked at what the Mets can expect from Baty and fellow prospects Francisco Álvarez and Ronny Mauricio this year.

Carlos Carrasco felt rushed at times in his first experience pitching with baseball’s new pitch clock. The veteran hopes to stay healthy this year.

The television ratings for the Mets’ first two spring training games this year were some of the best in exhibition history over at SNY.

Kodai Senga spent some time with former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons playing in Japan.

The Mets are looking back at their narrow loss of the division title last year and trying to learn from it in their attempt to take that title this year.

Khalil Lee missed a court appearance regarding criminal charges he faces following alleged domestic violence in Syracuse because he’s at Mets spring training.

Around the National League East

Phillies prospect Andrew Painter drew rave reviews for his spring training outing.

The Good Phight looked at the best case scenario for the Phillies’ infielders this year.

Battery Power took a look at which Braves pitchers will need to adjust the most to the pitch clock this year and the team’s organizational depth at third base.

Federal Baseball wrote about the Nationals’ hopes that Victor Robles might finally become the player they need him to be this year.

Fish Stripes has all the latest news and notes about the Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

Former Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been topping out at 93 miles per hour thus far at Dodgers camp, where he’s looking to regain some of his previous velocity.

Michael Conforto doesn’t look back at his time with the Mets with any regrets.

Johneshwy Fargas was added to Puerto Rico’s WBC roster.

Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers might be facing season-ending shoulder surgery.

Shortstop Brooks Lee, a consensus top-100 prospect this year, is getting lots of praise at Twins camp.

The same goes for Red Sox shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer.

Not to be left out of the shortstop prospect section of this edition of Mets Morning News, Anthony Volpe hit his first home run of the spring for the Yankees.

16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas is turning heads at Padres spring training, too.

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com wrote about his son’s perspective on stuttering changed for the better after he got to meet George Springer, who is the national spokesperson for the Stuttering Association for the Young.

Audacy took a look at some potential surprise MVP candidates in both leagues.

Aside from the all of the Mets things he spoke about yesterday, David Wright was asked about the challenges that Aaron Judge might face this year after having been named captain of the Yankees.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos broke down why Jeff Brigham is such an appealing middle relief arm for the Mets this year.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1956, a massive new stadium that would have seen the baseball version of the New York Giants stay in Manhattan was proposed.