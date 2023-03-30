Mets Morning News: Play Ball!

Meet the Mets

Coming off a successful 2022 season, the Mets have high expectations for 2023.

Despite the previous year’s success, the team is also looking for some redemption this season.

The Mets twin aces at the top of their rotation are two future Hall of Famers who have the potential to lead the team to their first World Series victory in over 30 years.

Brandon Nimmo signed a big contract in the offseason after putting up some good numbers leading off, but the centerfielder thinks there is still room for improvement.

The Mets have not named a closer so it appears that they will be going with a closer by committee, at least to start the season.

The new scoreboard is obviously one of the big changes to take place at Citi, but there are several other new additions around the stadium as well.

While Commissioner Rob Manfred made clear that Steve Cohen’s spending in the offseason was not against any rules, he also bemoaned a competitive imbalance despite the fact every owner could spend like Cohen if they wanted to.

Elieser Hernández was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain and will start the season on the injured list.

Former Met Daniel Murphy signed a deal with the Long Island Ducks to continue playing in the Independent League.

Around the National League East

How did the Braves roster finally shake out after all the spring training battles ended?

The Marlins jerseys will have ADT sponsorship ads on them after they signed a deal with the security company.

The Phillies acquired Cristian Pache from the Oakland A’s in exchange for prospect Billy Sullivan.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States will throw out the first pitch for the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

In an absolutely groundbreaking deal, the players union and MLB reached an agreement on a minor league CBA which will increase their pay significantly.

Rob Manfred discussed the possibility of an automated strike zone and the issues that could stem from it.

Aaron Judge will be staying in pinstripes for the foreseeable future, but will he be able to deliver a World Series title?

Arte Moreno does not see the value in paying for the Angels radio announcers to travel so they will continue to broadcast remotely.

Julio Rodriguez is an emerging superstar for the Mariners and he is only going to get better after winning Rookie of the Year.

The season hasn’t even started but let the predictions begin!

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2000, Benny Agbayani powered the Mets to victory over the Cubs to split the series played in Tokyo.