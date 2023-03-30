Mets announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

With Opening Day here, the Mets finally made their initial 2023 roster official.

Starting pitchers:

Carlos Carrasco

David Peterson

Max Scherzer (Opening Day starter)

Kodai Senga

Justin Verlander

Relief pitchers:

John Curtiss

Tommy Hunter

Stephen Nogosek

Adam Ottavino

Brooks Raley

David Robertson

Dennis Santana

Drew Smith

Catchers:

Omar Narvaez

Tomas Nido

Infielders:

Pete Alonso

Eduardo Escobar

Luis Guillorme

Francisco Lindor

Jeff McNeil

Daniel Vogelbach

Outfielders:

Mark Canha

Tim Locastro

Starling Marte

Brandon Nimmo

Tommy Pham

The DFA of Darin Ruf and the announcement of Elieser Hernández’s right-shoulder strain cleared the path for the finalizing of both the bench and the bullpen. Thankfully, the injuries to Brandon Nimmo and Brooks Raley that put them on the shelf for parts of the spring appear to be behind them.

As the roster is currently constructed, it appears that the Mets will rotate players through the right-handed designated hitter spot, parntering folks like Escobar, Canha, and Marte with Vogelbach in that role.

Tim Locastro is probably the most surprising player named to the Opening Day roster, but for a team lacking speed and a true backup centerfielder, his inclusion makes some sense.