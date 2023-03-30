Mets announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

With Opening Day here, the Mets finally made their initial 2023 roster official.
Starting pitchers:
Carlos Carrasco
David Peterson
Max Scherzer (Opening Day starter)
Kodai Senga
Justin Verlander
Relief pitchers:
John Curtiss
Tommy Hunter
Stephen Nogosek
Adam Ottavino
Brooks Raley
David Robertson
Dennis Santana
Drew Smith
Catchers:
Omar Narvaez
Tomas Nido
Infielders:
Pete Alonso
Eduardo Escobar
Luis Guillorme
Francisco Lindor
Jeff McNeil
Daniel Vogelbach
Outfielders:
Mark Canha
Tim Locastro
Starling Marte
Brandon Nimmo
Tommy Pham
The DFA of Darin Ruf and the announcement of Elieser Hernández’s right-shoulder strain cleared the path for the finalizing of both the bench and the bullpen. Thankfully, the injuries to Brandon Nimmo and Brooks Raley that put them on the shelf for parts of the spring appear to be behind them.
As the roster is currently constructed, it appears that the Mets will rotate players through the right-handed designated hitter spot, parntering folks like Escobar, Canha, and Marte with Vogelbach in that role.
Tim Locastro is probably the most surprising player named to the Opening Day roster, but for a team lacking speed and a true backup centerfielder, his inclusion makes some sense.
