How to watch or listen to the Mets’ first game of the 2023 season

Unless you happen to find yourself in Miami today, you’ll be joining the millions of Mets fans tuning into Opening Day on television and radio. Thankfully, this year presents just about the ideal circumstance for Mets fans, in terms of its TV arrangement.

Unlike years past when the fanbase had to begin the year being tortured by an ESPN broadcast team, the Mets are starting 2022 on SNY, with the best booth in baseball of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and the recently re-signed Keith Hernandez reuniting for the 18th year on television together.

The game will also be carried on MLB Network for out-of-town fans, though it is unclear which broadcast will be shown, the Mets or the Marlins.

On the radio side, Howie Rose and newcomer Keith Raad will be anchoring the broadcast for WCBS 880 AM. Son of 2006-2007 Mets’ radio voice Tom, Patrick McCarthy will be handling pre-and post-game shows for this season.

The game against the Marlins begins at 4:10pm. Make sure to join us in our gamethread to discuss the start of another season of Mets baseball.

How to watch: SNY, MLB Network (out-of-market)

How to listen: WCBS 880, ESPN 1050 (Spanish)