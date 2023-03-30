Bryce Montes de Oca underwent Tommy John surgery, to miss 2023 season

While undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove bone fragments in his right elbow, it was discovered that Bryce Montes de Oca had a ‘loose’ UCL, and required Tommy John Surgery. This is his second Tommy John Surgery, and he will miss the entire 2023 season.

Montes de Oca, a ninth round draft pick in the 2018 draft, made his MLB debut last September and made three appearances for the Mets. He was named the #19 prospect in the system on this year’s Amazin’ Avenue prospects list. Here is part of our writeup for him: