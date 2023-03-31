Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series, Episode 124: Another Successful Opening Day in the Books

Welcome to Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series,, the new/old favorite from Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

Like has happened 41 times over the past 62 years, the Mets started out their new season with a win. Chris and Brian discuss Opening day, the injury to Justin Verlander, the DFA of Darin Ruf, and more, in this first episode of the 2023 regular season.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Melody’s Echo Chamber - Bon Voyage

Brian’s Music Pick:

Alejandro Bravo - Alejandro Bravo

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.