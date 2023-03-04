Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer had some struggles with the pitch clock in yesterday’s 11-6 spring training loss to the Nationals.

Various Mets players put on a show at their team talent show yesterday morning.

Francisco Álvarez was finally back behind the plate for the first time this spring in yesterday’s game.

Justin Verlander’s work on developing his changeup could be an important factor in allowing him to continue his success as he pitches into his forties.

A few scouts weighed in on Ronny Mauricio and the importance for him to improve upon his plate discipline in order to find success in the major leagues.

John Curtiss pitched another scoreless inning yesterday as he continues to make a case for himself to make the opening day bullpen.

Edwin Díaz is getting ready to team up with his brother for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

Around the National League East

Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter reported some elbow discomfort and was sent for tests.

Battery Power took a look at the Braves’ organizational depth at shortstop in the aftermath of Dansby Swanson’s departure.

The Marlins are trying to identify who could serve as their backup first baseman this season.

Several Nationals relievers are trying out some new pitches.

Around Major League Baseball

Jose Abreu spoke about his decision to leave the White Sox in favor of the Astros.

The Dodgers may well be an early favorite in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes for next year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left yesterday’s spring training game with right knee discomfort.

MLB.com named some potential dark horse MVP candidates for 2023.

The Athletic’s Keith Law provided his rankings of the top 2023 draft-eligible college baseball players.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Thomas Henderson wrote about Tim Locastro and his blazing speed.

This Date in Mets History

Several former Mets players celebrate a birthday today.