Mets Morning News: Verlander makes spring debut, Vientos goes deep twice

Meet the Mets

Justin Verlander made his spring debut yesterday in the Mets’ 15-4 victory over the Marlins, giving up one run on two hits over three innings of work. He struck out three and hit 96 mph on the radar gun. Mark Vientos went 3-for-4 with two home runs in the win.

Starling Marte, who is recovering from groin surgery, will make his spring training debut on March 10.

Brandon Nimmo should make his debut sometime next week as well; he is healthy, but just following a slower spring training progression.

Mets reliever Sam Coonrod had been pitching for years with a partially torn rotator cuff, but is finally pain free and looking to prove himself in New York.

Around the National League East

The Nationals lost to the Cardinals 9-6, but Dominic Smith hit his first spring training homer.

Aaron Nola pitched three innings and Alec Bohm went deep in the Phillies’ 4-3 victory over the Pirates.

Trea Turner has made a point to get to know his double play partner Bryson Stott.

Max Fried and Spencer Strider both had scoreless outings in the Braves’ split squad sweep yesterday.

Around Major League Baseball

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is dealing with minor knee inflammation and has withdrawn from the World Baseball Classic.

David Adler of MLB.com takes a look at the early notable Statcast numbers so far this spring.

Jay Jaffe of FanGraphs explores the weakest positions on National League contending rosters.

Michael Ajeto of Baseball Prospectus wrote about how Luis Castillo’s repertoire has evolved over the years.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

It is a pivotal time for Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio. Nate Gismot previewed his season.

This Date in Mets History

The late Les Rohr, who was the losing pitcher in the Mets’ 24-inning, 1-0 loss at the Astrodome on April 15, 1968, was born on this date in 1946.