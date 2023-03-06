From Complex To Queens, Episode 212: Mailbag

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

In honor of Kent Tekulve’s birthday, the guys rank Mets relievers with funky pitching mechanics in Promote, Extent, Trade.

Following that, they go over how the Mets’ top prospects are doing in spring training.

After, they answer some email questions that have accumulated over the winter.

