Mets Morning News: Ghost

Meet the Mets

Following an inconclusive X-ray, a CT scan on David Peterson showed a contusion that’ll keep him out for a couple of days.

One of two things that he believes unites the world, Francisco Lindor is excited to participate in the global competition of the WBC.

The use of the pitch clock hampered Kodai Senga’s ability to enjoy his first start so I believe it is time to abolish it.

The left side tightness that pulled Jose Quintana from Sunday’s contest will also take him out of the World Baseball Classic.

Around the National League East

The Astros easily defeated Patrick Corbin and the Nationals in a very depressing rematch of the 2019 World Series.

Healthy and feeling better than last season, Ronald Acuña Jr. is excited to represent Venezuela in the WBC.

The Phillies have had some time to see their 1-2 of Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber in action and they are fans.

Around Major League Baseball

Pedro Martinez is proud of his chickens and you should be too.

Dave Wills, the man who called 18 seasons worth of games for the Rays in the radio booth, passed away Sunday morning.

Veteran infielder and open-mouth gum chewer Mike Moustakas signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies.

On August 12th, Jose Bautista will be added to the Blue Jays’ Level of Excellence at the Rogers Center.

Removed from the game after being hit on the hand with a pitch, returning Pirate Andrew McCutchen said all is well following a few tests.

MLB’s investigation into the abuse allegations against Mike Clevinger have been completed and the White Sox starter will not be suspended.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2016, Chase Utley’s two-game suspension for going Killdozer Mode on Ruben Tejada was overturned.