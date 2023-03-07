Mets Morning News: Injury bug bites Mets’ rotation

Meet the Mets

José Quintana has a “small stress fracture” in his fifth rib on his left side and will return to New York for further imaging. There is no timetable yet for his return, but he could miss months with the injury.

Francisco Lindor was chosen by his teammates to serve as Captain of Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

The new Citi Field scoreboard looks very impressive. It looks like Steve Cohen got what he wanted.

Speaking of the stadium, Citi Field earned record revenue in 2022. Almost like spending money to field a good team encourages fans to come out to the ballpark.

How badly did David Robertson want to be a Met? He acted as his own agent this winter just to join New York and give himself another shot at the World Series.

Tim Locastro has looked so good this spring that he just might be playing himself onto the Opening Day roster.

Grant Hartwig, who made it all the way up to Syracuse last year, is inching closer to his major league dream after ditching medical school to sign with the Mets.

Because he hates joy, Joel Sherman decided to use Jarred Kelenic’s “hot” spring to bring up the possibility that he could still turn around perception of the Edwin Díaz trade.

Tim Britton explores what the Mets can expect from Kodai Senga, and other such questions, in This Week in Mets.

Around the National League East

Sarah Edwards took the field yesterday as the first female coach in Phillies history.

Bryce Harper is currently “dry swinging,” but a Thursday physical will give Philadelphia a better idea of where the star outfielder is in his rehab.

Nationals left-hander Matt Cronin’s fastball reminds many people of Sean Doolittle’s heater.

Jordan McPherson offered ten thoughts and ten observations from Marlins spring training.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB stars are starting to report to their WBC teams, and their major league squads are crossing their fingers and hoping for the best.

Thomas Harrington ranked the ten best WBC games of all time.

Shohei Ohtani is already impressing in WBC exhibition action, hitting a home run from his knees.

Justin Turner was hit in the head by a pitch and rushed to a hospital for further evaluation following the terrifying moment.

This Date in Mets History

He may have fallen off the Hall of Fame ballot after ten failed attempts, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wish Jeff Kent a happy 55th birthday!