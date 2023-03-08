Filed under: World Baseball Classic Gamethreads World Baseball Classic: Broadcast info and open thread, 3/8/23 There are three games on the WBC slate today. By Chris McShane@chrismcshane Mar 8, 2023, 5:45am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: World Baseball Classic: Broadcast info and open thread, 3/8/23 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mets legend Rubén Tejada joins current Mets infielder Jonathan Araúz on Panama’s roster. Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images Panama at Chinese Taipei First pitch: 6:00 AM ESTTV: FS2 Australia at Korea First pitch: 11:00 AM ESTTV: FS1 Panama at The Netherlands First pitch: 11:00 PM ESTTV: FS2 More From Amazin' Avenue World Baseball Classic: Broadcast info and open thread, 3/7/23 Open thread: Mets at Astros, 3/7/23 Brett Baty can seize a starting job very early this season A look at the Mets’ rotation options while José Quintana is out Mets Morning News for March 7, 2023 Jose Quintana has rib injury, returning to New York for further imaging Loading comments...
