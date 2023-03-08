Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week on the show, we begin by discussing some notes from Mets camp: José Quintana’s injury and what that means for the rotation, the debut of Kodai Senga’s ghost fork (which includes a side rant about the pitch clock), and the breakout springs of Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Mark Vientos.

We also talk about Khalil Lee’s failure to show up in court and Manny Machado’s extension meaning that the Mets may be going Ohtani or bust.

In our baseball segment this week, we cover the World Baseball Classic, Ryan Thompson’s illuminating Twitter thread about arbitration, people begging for Thom Brennaman to get his job back, and Bob Nutting’s complaint that the CBA contained “very few things that were excellent” for the Pirates.

We also discuss the conclusion of the investigation into White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger, who will not be suspended by the league, and Lucas Giolito’s problematic comments and subsequent apology.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

