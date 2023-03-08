Mets Morning News: Happy World Baseball Classic to all who celebrate

Meet the Mets

The Mets and Astros tied 5-5 in Grapefruit League play last night. Carlos Carrasco and Tylor Megill pitched the bulk of the game and Zach Greene coughed up a three-run lead in the ninth. Mark Canha collected two hits and an RBI, Ronny Mauricio drove in two, and Brett Baty got the job done with the bat and with the glove.

Darin Ruf made his Grapefruit League debut last night, starting at first base in place of Pete Alonso, who has departed Mets camp to participate in the World Baseball Classic.

The Mets were the only team that offered John Curtiss a contract last offseason after he tore his UCL the previous August—an understated indicator that the Mets are indeed entering a new era under Steve Cohen, writes Dan Martin of the New York Post. “I was thrilled to come here because I wanted to be on a contender,’’ Curtiss said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to be here with this team. I’m sincerely trying to pay them back for the favor they did for me last year. It truly meant something to me and I want to make it worth their while.”

Mets farmhand Cam Opp spoke to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com about his baseball career, his years living in England, and playing for Team Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.

Around the National League East

In the Philadelphia Inquirer, remarkable investigative reporting revealed that Veterans Stadium’s AstroTurf contained several “forever chemicals” that could explain why six former Phillies have died of brain cancer.

The Phillies fell to the Rays 7-3 with Bailey Falter taking the loss.

The Nationals bested the Marlins 5-3. Corey Dickerson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Marlins are still talking with free-agent first baseman Yuli Gurriel, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. If a deal does get done, it would likely be a minor league contract.

The Nationals made their first round of spring training cuts, sending 15 players to minor league camp, including pitcher Joan Adon.

Despite an early two-run homer from former Met Kevin Pillar, the Braves were shellacked by the (undefeated in spring) Red Sox by a score of 10-2.

Around Major League Baseball

In the opening game of the World Baseball Classic, the Netherlands defeated Cuba 4-2 thanks to a three-run rally in the sixth inning that started with a Jonathan Schoop single and culminated with a bloop hit from Chadwick Tromp.

For the first time, Cuban players who defected were invited back to play for the national team. But, not all of them.

MLB.com enlisted a group of experts to predict the World Baseball Classic champion and MVP.

Team USA had its first workout yesterday afternoon at the Papago Sports Complex ahead of the World Baseball Classic.

This Date in Mets History

Casey Stengel was elected unanimously to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee on this date in 1966—the first beneficiary of the Cooperstown rule change.