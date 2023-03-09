Mets Morning News: Max Scherzer looked sharp in latest outing, Starling Marte set to make spring debut

Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer bounced back from his previous spring outing with a strong start against Team Nicaragua.

According to Buck Showalter, both Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte should be making their spring debuts soon.

Danny Mendick finally returned to the field after tearing his ACL that ended his season last year.

Drew Smith made a couple of changes over the offseason that he hopes will help make him an integral part of the bullpen this season.

Francisco Lindor a.k.a Mr. Smile is happy in New York with his family but wants to do more for the game he loves.

With Opening Day inching closer, what could the Mets roster look like when the season begins?

The Mets released their promotional schedule which includes some interesting giveaways.

Around the National League East

Team Dominican Republic hammered the Braves with a 9-0 win.

The Marlins are having a terrible spring so what does that mean for their season to come?

The Phillies have some interesting outfield prospects who have the potential of developing into big league players.

MacKenzie Gore was not as sharp in his third start of the spring for the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

This year’s WBC could have a major impact on growing the game in the United States.

Panama defeated Chinese Taipei 12-5 in group play for the World Baseball Classic.

Padres star Juan Soto is dealing with calf tightness but he is hopeful he can join Team Dominican Republic for when their group play begins.

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for Team Japan for their first game against Team China.

Frankie Montas struggled after being traded to the Yankees and will now miss the beginning of the season with a shoulder injury, but he revealed that the injury goes back to last season which might’ve led to his struggles.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1963, everyone stepped right up to greet the Mets after “Meet the Mets” made its debut.