World Baseball Classic: Broadcast info and open thread, 3/9/23

Chat about the WBC games today.

By Chris McShane
World Baseball Classic Pool A: Italy v Cuba Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images

China at Japan

TV: FS1

Italy at Cuba

TV: Tubi

Czech Republic at China

First pitch: 10:00 PM EST
TV: Tubi

Cuba at Panama

First pitch: 11:00 PM EST
TV: FS1

