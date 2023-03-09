Filed under: World Baseball Classic Gamethreads World Baseball Classic: Broadcast info and open thread, 3/9/23 Chat about the WBC games today. By Chris McShane@chrismcshane Mar 9, 2023, 7:24am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: World Baseball Classic: Broadcast info and open thread, 3/9/23 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images China at Japan TV: FS1 Italy at Cuba TV: Tubi Czech Republic at China First pitch: 10:00 PM ESTTV: Tubi Cuba at Panama First pitch: 11:00 PM ESTTV: FS1 More From Amazin' Avenue Tommy Pham will serve as a role player this season Mets Morning News for March 9, 2023 The Mets won’t need José Butto if everything goes right in 2023 A Pod of Their Own: “Very few things that were excellent for us” Mets Morning News for March 8, 2023 Open thread: WBC, 3/8/23 Loading comments...
Loading comments...