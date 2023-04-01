Meet the Mets

The 162-0 dream is dead, as the Mets suffered their first loss of the 2023 season yesterday with a 2-1 defeat in Miami. David Peterson made his season debut for the Mets and limited the damage despite several threats, but still gave up a run in five innings of work. The Marlins also put a run on the board via a solo homer by Jazz Chisholm off John Curtiss in the 8th inning. Jesús Luzardo, meanwhile, shut the Mets down, and a solo homer in the ninth off the bat of Pete Alonso was all the offense the team was able to muster on a night.

Tylor Megill will start tonight after Justin Verlander’s injury provided an opening for the young right-hander.

Verlander did some throwing yesterday and looks to continue staying active as he recovers from his right teres major strain.

Yesterday’s poor offensive showing did emphasize the need for a better option at DH against left-handed pitchers.

Jeff McNeil had an impressive streak of games with no strikeouts and at least one hit—and naturally, said streak was immediately snapped last night after attention was called to it.

Buck Showalter received clarification on the mistaken call to add a strike to Jeff McNeil’s at-bat on Opening Day.

Mets pitching prospect Joel Díaz’s season is over before it begins, as the 19-year-old righty had Tommy John surgery.

The St. Lucie Mets announced their preliminary roster, which includes 2022 draftees Jett Williams and Jacob Reimer.

One talented Mets fan created his own cover of the SNY intro music.

The Mets are offering discounted tickets to college students for certain home games in 2023.

Around the National League East

Former Brave Charlie Culberson is back in the organization after signing a minor league deal with Atlanta.

While the Phillies lost on Opening Day, they were encouraged by Alec Bohm’s performance.

The Marlins celebrated Skip Schumaker’s first win as a manager last night.

Around Major League Baseball

The pitch clock has indeed done its jobs, as the average time of the games on Opening Day was noticeably shorter.

After seeing one day of games, Tom Verducci made the argument in favor of the new rules.

Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates have a general contract extension agreed to, but the inclusion of an opt-out (or lack thereof) is keeping the deal from being finalized.

San Diego is staying in the Crone Zone for the foreseeable future, as they’ve inked Jake Cronenworth to a seven-year extension.

The league is investigating a recorded encounter between Anthony Rendon and a fan during Thursday’s Angels game.

The Brewers are promoting top prospect Joey Wiemer to the major league squad.

The Baltimore Sun took Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos to task for going back on his promise to be transparent to journalists about the team’s financial situation.

Gary Sánchez inked a minor league deal with the Giants; his contract includes an opt-out if he is not in the majors by May 1st.

Jeremy Peña has some young artists helping to design his cleats.

We have our first PED suspension of the season, courtesy of Rays minor league pitcher Israel Mateo.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Brooklyn Dodgers legend Duke Snider was acquired by the Mets on this date in 1963.