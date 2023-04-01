Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/1/23: Opening Day!

WORCESTER 11, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Opening day, for the minor leagues, has finally arrived! And, unfortunately for the Rumble Ponies, it did not go well.

Tony Dibrell, who was forced into starting this game due to a myriad of injuries at the major league level caused Tylor Megill — the presumed opening day starter for the Syracuse Mets not a few days ago — have to get recalled to the big squad. Dibrell struggled, giving up six runs in just three and two thirds innings of work. The bullpen did not fare much better, save for one and one thirds scoreless innings from T.J. McFarland. Bubby Rossman surrendered two runs in two innings, and the Red Sox hung a three spot in Eric Orze’s inning of work.

Offensively, Francisco Álvarez carried the show. He went 2-4 with a double, RBI and stolen base. Baty went 1-5 with a double. Jonathan Araúz drove in the only other Syracuse run on the evening,

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

Star of the Night

Francisco Álvarez

Goat of the Night

Tony Dibrell