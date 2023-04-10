Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/10/23: Baty’s Back

SYRACUSE 9, ROCHESTER 1 (BOX)

Crisis averted! Brett Baty is back! The third baseman did not have much of an impact on this ballgame, going 0-3 with a pair of walks and a strikeout. His fellow top prospect Ronny Mauricio and Carlos Cortes did most of the heavy lifting, with the two both driving in two runs with multi-hit games. Jose Butto, meanwhile, logged a quality start and then some, blanking the lowly Red Wings for six innings. Courtney, Rossman, and McFarlane- not sure if a law firm or a bullpen- finished things out, with Rochester finally getting on the board in the ninth and scratching out a meaningless run.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

BROOKLYN 4, JERSEY SHORE 2 (BOX)

The BlueClaws’ Matt Osterberg and Brooklyn’s Tyler Stuart matched each other zero for zero in the first half of the ballgame. Jordan Geber put up four more for Brooklyn while Victor Lopez and Tristan Garnett put up two for Jersey Shore. Finally, in the seventh, a pitched blinked. Right-hander Jason Ruffcorn loaded up the bases and then proceeded to allow three runs to score. His replacement, Cam Wynne allowed another and was lucky that Justin Guerrera struck out to end the inning, because the bases were loaded. Gerber allowed a solo shot to start the ninth inning, breaking up the shutout, and his replacement, Wilkin Ramos ran into some trouble, allowing a second runner to score and loading up the bases, but Daniel Juarez induced a weak pop up and got a strikeout to end the game.

DAYTONA 6, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

Southpaw Felipe De La Cruz got the start but just wasn’t really able to get into a groove, getting into trouble in the first and allowing a run, and then getting into trouble again in the third. Manager Gilbert Gomez was quick with the hook, bringing in Robert Colina with runners on the corners in the third and the 21-year-old Venezuelan was able to navigate out of the inning without allowing a run. He kept St. Lucie in the game, putting up a few zeroes, and in sixth, Jayin Davis tied things up at 1-1 with a solo shot over the left field wall. Javier Atencio replaced Colina in the seventh and things immediately went awry once again. The left-hander allowed the go-ahead run a few pitches into his appearance and then another four in the eighth. St. Lucie got two back in the bottom of the frame but were unable to claw their way out of the hole completely.

Star of the Night

Jose Butto

Goat of the Night

Javier Atencio