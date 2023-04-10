Mets Morning News: Hey Yu

Meet the Mets

The bad news is that the Mets lost to the Marlins, 7-2. The worse news is the Padres come to town tomorrow. The good news is that the Marlins are gone for five months.

Francisco Alvarez’s second stint in the majors leagues is officially underway.

Starling Marte left Sunday’s game with a neck strain after colliding with Jean Segura at third base on a slide. The Mets say he is day to day.

For the second consecutive start this season, Carlos Carrasco was slower than usual and was hit around often.

Around the National League East

A 4-2 lead in the eighth inning for the Phillies turned into a 6-4 loss by the end of the ninth as the Reds left Philadelphia with a win.

In their final game of the year at Coors Field, the Nationals took a 7-6 loss at the hands of the Rockies.

Nelson Cruz drove in six runs for the Padres as the Braves got battered 10-2 on Sunday Night Baseball.

Luis Arraez would like to add a Gold Glove to his growing trophy cabinet by the time the 2023 season comes to an end.

Following a collision on Saturday night, Travis d’Arnaud has been placed on the seven-day concussion IL while Chadwick Tromp will take his place on the roster.

Around Major League Baseball

Early AL MVP candidate Adam Duvall left Sunday’s Red Sox contest with an injured wrist after a diving attempt in center field.

The Tampa Bay Rays moved to 9-0 on the year, furthering the major leagues’ best start since the Arthur Administration.

Ten games into the Pitch Clock Era, the reviews are coming in a lot more positive than negative.

Following a home plate collision resulting in the benches clearing, Pirates’ shortstop Oneil Cruz was diagnosed with a fractured ankle.

Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies was placed on the 15-day IL with a strained oblique that forced him out of the game this weekend.

In other Diamondbacks news, they acquired reliever Jose Ruiz from the White Sox for the world-renowned Cash Considerations.

For more of those cash considerations and international bonus pool space, the Reds sent Bennett Sousa to the Brewers.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1969, Tommie Agee became the only player to hit a home run into Shea Stadium’s upper deck.