Mets vs. Padres: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/10/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - RF
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Mark Canha - LF
- Luis Guillorme - 2B
- Eduardo Escobar - 3B
- Tomás Nido - C
Max Scherzer - RHP
Padres lineup
- Trent Grisham - CF
- Manny Machado - 3B
- Juan Soto - LF
- Xander Bogaerts - SS
- Matt Carpenter - DH
- Jake Cronenworth - 1B
- Ha-Seong Kim - 2B
- Rougned Odor - RF
- Austin Nola - C
Yu Darvish - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLB Network (Out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
