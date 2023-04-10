 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Padres: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/10/23

Max Scherzer takes the mound at Citi Field for the first time in 2023 as the Mets face the Padres.

By Kory Powell
MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - RF
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. Mark Canha - LF
  7. Luis Guillorme - 2B
  8. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
  9. Tomás Nido - C

Max Scherzer - RHP

Padres lineup

  1. Trent Grisham - CF
  2. Manny Machado - 3B
  3. Juan Soto - LF
  4. Xander Bogaerts - SS
  5. Matt Carpenter - DH
  6. Jake Cronenworth - 1B
  7. Ha-Seong Kim - 2B
  8. Rougned Odor - RF
  9. Austin Nola - C

Yu Darvish - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLB Network (Out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

