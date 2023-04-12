Mets Morning News: Mets fall to Padres, Verlander to travel to Port St. Lucie

Meet the Mets

The Mets fell to the Padres 4-2 on Tuesday night, missing opportunities to capitalize against San Diego starter Ryan Weathers in the early innings and the Padres’ bullpen in the later innings. The two teams will play this afternoon at 1:10 in the rubber game of the series.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB, Faith and Fear in Flushing.

The Mets claimed pitcher Seth Elledge off waivers and transferred Jose Quintana to the 60-day IL.

Steve Cohen’s hedge-fund operation is expanding in Japan.

Justin Verlander will travel to Port St. Lucie when the Mets go out west after tomorrow’s game. Verlander will pitch in a minor league rehab start with a target return date set for when the Mets return home.

After being cut from the Mets and rejoining the Giants, Darin Ruf says there is no better spot for him than in San Francisco.

Tommy Hunter threw live BP at Citi Field yesterday. Hunter is eligible to come off the IL on April 19.

Francisco Alvarez is experiencing a learning curve in his first couple of starts in the big leagues this season.

While the Mets are trying to emulate the Dodgers in developing their pitching, Max Scherzer deviates from that plan writes Ken Rosenthal.

Around the National League East

Kyle Wright was activated off the injured list by the Braves. Pitcher Ian Anderson is out for the season, as he is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Ozzie Albies hit his 100th career home run as the Braves beat the Reds 7-6.

Luis Arraez hit for the Marlins first cycle in club history as they beat the Phillies 8-4.

The Nationals faced Shohei Ohtani on the mound last night and fell to the Angels 2-0.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rays hit 4 home runs as they improved to an astonishing 11-0 to start the season.

Shohei Ohtani threw 7 scoreless innings against the Nationals, his tenth consecutive start of allowing two runs or less.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

David Capobianco wrote about how David Peterson is not using his best pitch enough to start this season.

The first Mets minor league player of the week is out!

A new episode of A Pod of Their Own came out!

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Paul Lo Duca! The Mets and Marlins also battled in a pitchers duel on this date in 2009 with Johan Santana and Josh Johnson on the mound for each team.