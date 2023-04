Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/10/23: Everyone loses

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 9, SYRACUSE 7 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets have activated right-handed pitcher Jeff Brigham from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Seth Elledge has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets.

SOMERSET 7, BINGHAMTON 6 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have transferred catcher Jose Mena to the Development List.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Jose Chacin has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

WINSTON-SALEM 5, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

JUPITER 3, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have placed left-handed pitcher Luke Bartnicki on the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Jimmy Loper has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Brett Baty

Goat of the Night

Humberto Mejia