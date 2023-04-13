Mets Morning News: Mets take series from Padres, Edwin Díaz hopeful he can return this season

Meet the Mets

Despite getting down early after a Juan Soto home run, the Mets battled back and took the series from the Padres with a 5-2 win. The comeback was powered by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso who both left the yard, and capped off by a big hit from Brandon Nimmo to add some insurance. Tylor Megill was solid and the bullpen allowed nothing to seal the victory and the series for the Amazin’s.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, North Jersey

Outside of the home run to Soto, Tylor Megill was good again despite having to make adjustments that led to his injury last season.

David Robertson has been a great pick-up this offseason and is willing to pitch whenever the Mets need him and not just as a closer.

Edwin Díaz was in good spirits when he met with the media and is hopeful he pitches sometime this season.

Darin Ruf is back with the Giants and thinks his failures were amplified by both the media and fans in Queens.

Around the National League East

The Braves completed a sweep of the lowly Reds with a 5-4 win. Orlando Arcia exited the game early after being hit by a pitch on the wrist but x-rays came back negative after the game.

The Marlins defeated the Phillies by a score of 3-2 in extra innings. They also signed former Phillie Archie Bradley to a minor league deal.

With the loss to Miami, the Phillies dropped the series against them.

When Bryce Harper returns from injury he could return as Philadelphia’s new first baseman.

The Nationals lost again to the Angels this time by a score of 3-2 to close their road trip.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rays remain unbeaten and are 12-0 for the season.

Salt Lake City is making a push to be the next home for a MLB expansion team.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is expected to miss at least four weeks with a hamstring strain.

Umpire Larry Vanover spent the night in the hospital after he got hit in the head with a relay throw during the Yankees and Guardians game.

Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker extended his hit streak to twelve games to start his career which tied a record set by Eddie Murphy as the only AL/NL players since 1900 to accomplish the feat before their 21st birthday.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1967, Tom Seaver made his major league debut against the Pirates.