Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/14/23: Call up Brett Baty

SYRACUSE 4, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 3 (BOX)

Billy Eppler was in attendance. Eduardo Escobar has a wRC+ below zero. Brett Baty hit his fourth homer of the year as part of a three-hit day and now has a 1.325 OPS on the season. The outcome here shouldn’t be in doubt, but it somehow is. Anyway, Ronny Mauricio went deep and Joey Lucchesi was great for 6.2 innings to earn the win. Eric Orze was the lone blemish on what was an other wise great all-around game.

BINGHAMTON 8, SOMERSET 7 (BOX)

This was an exciting, back-and-forth affair. Binghamton got down 5-0, then rallied to tie in the fourth. They were down 6-5, then rallied to tie in the fifth. They were down 7-6, then rallied for two in the bottom of the eighth to take a lead that Sammy Tavarez managed to protect. JT Schwartz had the final game-tying hit, and Matt Rudick scampered home on a wild pitch with the winning run. Rudick also had two doubles as he continues a very strong start to his season. He legitimately might be the best Mets outfielder in the upper-minors at this point (damning with faint praise) and could be due for a fast promotion to Syracuse in a few weeks time.

WINSTON-SALEM 7, BROOKLYN 5 (BOX)

Stanley Consuegra had a four hit day with two doubles, but that wasn’t enough to buoy a very poor pitching performance from the Cyclones. Cameron Foster gave up three runs in a four inning start, then Kolby Kubichek came in and made it worse with three more runs in 1.1 innings of relief. Alex Ramirez had a two hit day of his own, but the offense as a whole failed to capitalize on plenty of opportunities and went 3-for-15 with RISP.

ST. LUCIE 9, JUPITER 1 (BOX)

Layonel Ovalles made a nice start in this one and Douglas Orellana tossed scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but the offense was the real story in this one. Personal favorite Jett Williams led the way, tripling and walking twice as he raised his early season OPS to .883 (anyone else worried about his statline through 3 games can relax now). The rehabbing Abraham Almonte also went deep, while a couple of interesting bats at the bottom of the lineup - Eduoardo Salazar and Vincent Perozo - had two-hits apiece.

Star of the Night

Brett Baty

Goat of the Night

Kolby Kubichek