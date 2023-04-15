Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/15/23: Waity for Baty

SYRACUSE 13, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 7 (BOX)

Guess what, dear reader? Brett Baty hit a grand slam, was pitched around with the bases loaded to drive in another run via a walk (and also hit a single, which is way less exciting). He is hitting .400, with an OPS of 1.386. He likely hit a few more, shall we say, developmental goals on the evening, Eduardo Escobar did raise his wRC+ today, though, to 8 (it was -6 before last night’s game). There just is not much left to say about Baty other than: promote him today.

In other news, Ronny Maruicio continued to destroy baseballs, going 4-5 with a home run of his own. The Mets had 15 hits and 13 runs on the evening.

SOMERSET 6, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

Binghamton just could not get anything going, mustering just three singles, all of which came in the first two innings. The offense was listless.

Dominic Hamel continued to struggle with his control, throwing 76 pitches in four innings, walking four and adding a wild pitch on top of that. He has struggled to get that under control (to pun intended), as he did in 2022.

BROOKLYN 8, WINSTON-SALEM 3 (BOX)

Brooklyn scored all eight of their runs in the first two innings, with three of them coming by way of an Alex Ramirez home run in the first inning. A wild pitch in the second made it 4-0, a Kevin Parada single made it five, and a Stanley Consuegra three run homer put the icing on the cake.

Brooklyn pitchers surrendered two home runs throughout the game, but held the Dash to only three other hits outside of that.

GAME ONE: ST. LUCIE 5, JUPITER 3 / 7 (BOX)

St. Lucie ran out to a 3-0 lead in game one of the doubleheader. Jett Williams drove in the first run with an RBI ground out, and Kevin Villavicenio drove in two with a single. A fifth inning Carlos Dominguez two-run homer made it 5-0, which all but put the game away.

The Hammerheads touched up Joe Joe Rodriguez, scoring all three of their runs off of him in the bottom of the fifth, but Benito Garcia came in to shut the door and get game one to the finish line.

GAME TWO: ST. LUCIE 8, HAMMERHEADS 7 / 7 (BOX)

Game two was much more stressful than game one, but still fell in St. Lucie’s favor. Jupiter scored a run in the first, and that 1-0 score held until the fourth inning.

A throwing error would tie the game up in the fourth, and then some, well, unorthodox scoring occurred. Not one, but TWO balks chased home two runs to make it 3-1 St. Lucie, and then RBI doubles by Eduardo Salazar and Jett Williams made it 5-1. Jupiter came right back, scoring three runs in the fifth inning, making it a 5-4 game. A very important three run home run off the bat of De Los Santos made it 8-4, and St. Lucie would need all of those runs. Brian Gursky almost gave the lead right back, surrendering two runs on a triple and one on a wild pitch, but two strikeouts and a ground out would end the Hammerheads’s comeback attempt.

Star of the Night

Brett Baty

Goat(s) of the Night

Most of the Rumble Ponies