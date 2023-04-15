Mets to skip Max Scherzer’s Oakland start due to sore back

The Mets will skip Max Scherzer’s scheduled Sunday start in Oakland due to ‘back soreness.’ The area in question lies below his scapula, according to Mike Puma. The plan is for Scherzer to start the subsequent series finale against the Dodgers on Wednesday. José Butto will start in Scherzer’s place on Sunday.

The Butto start is not entirely surprising, as he was being discussed last week as a potential spot-starter on the West Coast road trip, though those reports were dismissed on Friday. Butto is coming off of two quality appearances for Triple-A Syracuse, where he struck out eight and walked five over 9.2 innings of work. Butto’s walks are still not where you want a major league starter’s to be, and it is a little alarming that, this early in the season, the Mets are in emergency starter mode.

Butto is joined on the major league roster by Jimmy Yacabonis. In four and a third innings for Syracuse this season, Yacabonis has yet to walk a batter or give up an earned run.

Yacabonis and Butto are replacing Stephen Nogosek and Dennis Santana on the roster. After taking a comebacker in Friday night’s game against the Athletics, Nogosek is on the 15-day IL with a left elbow bone bruse. Santana, after his best appearance for the Mets in Friday’s laugher, was designated for assignment after a disappointing stint with the club.