Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/16/23: 0-fer

POSTPONED (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP José Butto from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Dylan Bundy assigned to Syracuse Mets from FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Justin Courtney assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

SOMERSET 5, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

At no point did Binghamton seem particularly in this one. They managed only three hits, a Luke Ritter single in the second, a Tanner Murphy double in the third, and a Brandon Fryman homer in the fifth, their only run on the afternoon. Junior Santos wasn’t particularly great but kept the Rumble Ponies in the game; the bullpen, unfortunately, was not.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Kolby Kubichek assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.

WINSTON-SALEM 6, BROOKLYN 4 (BOX)

Joshua Cornielly had a terrible, terrible outing. After Brooklyn finally took the lead on a three-run Jaylen Palmer double in the sixth, the right-hander gave it all back and then some in the seventh. He recorded just a single out, allowing two singles, two home runs, walking a batter, and hitting a batter. Converted outfielder Quinn Brodey closed out the inning- and actually the game- but the Cyclones were unable to rally despite getting runner on in both the eighth and the ninth.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RHP Dylan Tebrake on the 7-day injured list.

JUPITER 5, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

Through six innings, Jupiter starter Jacob Miller had a perfect game going. He threw 68 pitches- 46 for strikes- and did not allow a single hit or walk, while striking out 8. Manager Nelson Prada elected to remove the Marlins top prospect for the seventh and his replacement, Cole Kirschieper promptly allowed a hit to break up the no-hitter and a run to break up the shutout, and then two more to give up the lead. Life comes at you fast, and just as quickly as St. Lucie took the lead, the Hammerheads took it back.

Star of the Night

Stanley Consuegra

Goat of the Night

Joshua Cornielly