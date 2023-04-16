Mets Morning News: Lingering soreness

Meet the Mets

After a slugfest the night before and fans coming into yesterday’s game likely expecting more of the same, the Mets instead edged out a 3-2 victory over the A’s in Oakland. It was by far Carlos Carrasco’s best start of the season so far, but he still navigated a lot of traffic on the base paths through his five innings of work. Solo homers from Pete Alonso and Mark Canha represented the Mets’ only runs until Brandon Nimmo laced a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh that proved to be the decisive run. The Mets’ bullpen put up a clean sheet to hold the lead, thanks to contributions from Drew Smith, Brooks Raley, Adam Ottavino, and David Robertson, who notched his third save of the season.

The Mets made some roster moves yesterday, calling up José Butto from Triple-A, who will start today against the A’s. The Mets also selected the contract of Jimmy Yacabonis from Triple-A. Stephen Nogosek was placed on the IL due to a bone bruise on his elbow from when he was hit by a line drive in Friday’s game. Dennis Santana was designated for assignment.

Buck Showalter said that Nogosek had imaging done on his elbow, which did not reveal any structural damage. “I think we may have dodged one there,” Showalter said, “though he didn’t.”

With Butto starting today’s game, Max Scherzer’s next start has been pushed back to Wednesday due to “lingering soreness” in his back/side.

Justin Verlander threw a bullpen session yesterday and it went well, according to Buck Showalter. He will throw another bullpen and then live BP before going on a rehab assignment.

Without Verlander, the Mets’ rotation is only averaging 5 1⁄ 3 innings per start, which is a problem for the longevity of the bullpen, writes John Harper of SNY.

“It’s what he’s supposed to do,” said Buck Showalter of Brett Baty’s hot start in Triple-A.

Dylan Bundy, who the Mets signed to a minor league deal last month, has been added to the Triple-A Syracuse roster.

Around the National League East

The Reds pummeled the Phillies 13-0 with Wil Myers having a big day with the bat for Cincinnati.

Phillies starter Matt Strahm sliced his thumb on the seam of the baseball, which help force his early exit from yesterday’s game.

Bryce Harper may skip a rehab assignment in his return from Tommy John surgery, according to Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

The Braves beat the Royals 9-3, powered by a 3-for-3 performance from Sean Murphy and a four-RBI day from Ozzie Albies.

The Marlins bested the Diamondbacks 3-2, thanks to a clutch pinch-hit single from Luis Arráez.

The Nationals got out to an early lead, but ultimately fell to the Guardians 6-4.

Alex Call may have found his “calling” (ha, see what I did there?) as the Nationals’ leadoff hitter, writes Andrew Golden of the Washington Post.

Around Major League Baseball

Yesterday MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day.

Yesterday ESPN ran a piece from Doug Glanville originally published in 2022 about why Jackie Robinson’s story still resonates more than 75 years after his debut.

The Dodgers celebrated Jackie Robinson Day with a walk-off victory over the Cubs.

The Angels are calling up shortstop Zach Neto, their first-round pick from the 2022 draft. He will be the first player drafted in 2022 to make his MLB debut.

This Date in Mets History

Shea Stadium was christened on this date in 1964.