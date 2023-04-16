Mets complete sweep of A’s

In a game that saw several lead changes, the Mets pulled off an extra-inning, 4-3 win over the lowly A’s to complete a three-game sweep. With that, the team’s west coast road trip is off to a perfect start.

Tommy Pham got the Mets on the board first with a solo home run in the second. After the A’s tied things up in the fifth, Francisco Lindor hit a solo home run to put the Mets back in front in the top of the sixth. And after the A’s went ahead with two runs in bottom of the eighth, Pete Alonso tied things up with—you guessed it—a solo home run.

When the game went to the tenth, the Mets eked out a run and missed one of several opportunities to break the game open. But that one-run lead was just enough to get by, as David Robertson navigated the free runner on second and a wild pitch to earn the save.

