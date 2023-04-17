Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/17/23: That Baty boy is our last hope…No, there is another

GAME ONE

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 9, SYRACUSE 7 / 7 (BOX)

Dylan Bundy made his 2023 debut and…well, it wasn’t pretty folks. His fastball averaged 87.8 MPH and was clearly not fooling anybody. He gave up four home runs in 4.1 innings, the first to Jake Bauers on a changeup that was too high and caught too much of the plate, the second to Bauers once again, this time on a slider down-and-in in the left-hander sweet spot, the third to Michael Hermosillo on a curveball in the heart of the zone, and the fourth to Bauers for a third time, this one on a fastball basically down Broadway. For as bad as Bundy was, Syracuse was actually in this game for most of it. When the RailRiders scored, so did Syracuse. Michael Perez drove in two on a homer in the second. Mark Vientos tied things at 3-3 with a solo shot in the third. Vientos added another two in the fifth on a sac fly-error combo and Jaylin Davis added two more with a two-run homer. It was that third BauerS homer that put Syracuse behind for good.

GAME TWO

SYRACUSE 7, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 4 / 7 (BOX)

Syracuse plated seven runs again, but very different outcome when your starter isn’t giving up gopher balls left and right. They put up a three spot in the first to immediately take a decent sized lead, plated two more in the second, and tacked another in the fifth for good measure. Seth Elledge replaced Humberto Mejia in the sixth and ran into trouble, loading the bases and issuing another unintentional pass to force in a run. Grant Hartwig was brought in to put out the fire but was unable to, allowing four runs to score- all charged to Elledge. Syracuse scratched one of those runs back, but in the end it wouldn’t matter as Zach Muckenhirn tossed a scoreless seventh for the save.

ROSTER ALERT: C Oscar Campos assigned to Syracuse Mets from Brooklyn Cyclones.

BINGHAMTON 2, SOMERSET 0 (BOX)

Early on, we had ourselves a pitching duel. For every scoreless inning a Patriot pitcher put up, a Rumble Pony pitcher did the same. Finally, in the bottom of the seventh, Somerset blinked. After recording the first two outs, reliever Anderson Munoz walked DH Matt O’Neill on six pitches, issuing a free pass that really was in the zone and probably should have been called a strikeout looking. But it wasn’t, and no use crying over spilled milk, especially when it helps a Mets team win. Branden Fryman, who hit his first home run of the season on Saturday night socked another one, putting Binghamton up 2-0. Hunter Parsons pitched a scoreless eighth and Nathan Lavender a scoreless ninth, and the Ponies salvaged the Double-A Subway Series with a split.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Robert Colina assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from St. Lucie Mets.

WINSTON-SALEM 10, BROOKLYN 4 (BOX)

Justin Guerrera gave the Cyclones the lead in the third on a solo shot, but that would be the only time they found themselves ahead of the Dash- who are named after the hyphen in Winston-Salem, and not speed itself. Jordan Gerber had an absolutely horrendous afternoon. I’m talking an Aaron-Laffey-looking-at-himself-in-a-mirror-and-deciding-to-retire kind of afternoon. The right-hander allowed 10 earned runs in 5.2 innings. Silver lining, he struck out seven?

JUPITER 5, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

Javier Atencio was unable to hold onto the lead given to him early on, but the bigger issue was St. Lucie unable to cash in; the team left seven men on base and was 1-4 with runners in scoring position.

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Eli Ankeney assigned to St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Mark Vientos

Goat of the Night

Jordan Gerber