Mets Morning News: At Last

Meet the Mets

Tommy Pham and Pete Alonso homered as the Mets leave Oakland with a 3-2 victory and a series sweep over what remains of the Athletics.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Newsday, North Jersey, MLB.com, ESPN

Brett Baty is real, and strong, and he has been promoted to the major leagues for the Mets’ series against the Dodgers.

It took a bit longer to get here than people would like and there is no doubt that Baty earned the call to the majors.

Eduardo Escobar, Francisco Alvarez, and Buck Showalter had nothing but praise for Brett Baty ahead of his season debut.

Pete Alonso’s 154th career home run tied him with Dave Kingman for fifth on the Mets’ all-time leaderboard.

Against the Dodgers, the Mets will face Dustin May, Clayton Kershaw, and Old Friend Noah Syndergaard.

Dylan Bundy’s first start in AAA for the Mets went...badly as the veteran gave up nine runs before finishing the fifth inning.

As of this morning, the Mets lead the National League with 20 successful stolen bases.

Around the National League East

The Nationals scored four runs in the final two innings of their 7-6 victory over the Guardians.

The Phillies got revenge on the Reds with a walloping of their own as they closed the series with a 14-3 battering of Cincinnati.

Atlanta stretched their winning streak to six games as Vaughn Grissom’s ninth inning RBI propelled the Braves to a 5-4 win against the Royals.

Around Major League Baseball

A grade 2 hamstring strain will keep Giancarlo Stanton out of the Yankees’ lineup for at least the next month.

Four starts into his season, Gerrit Cole has proved once again that he is among baseball’s premier aces.

Luis Castillo carried a perfect game into the seventh inning in his attempt to become the first pitcher to successfully complete nine perfect innings since Felix Hernandez.

Unhappy with his performance and his swing, Joey Votto has temporarily halted his rehab assignment as he comes back from shoulder surgery.

The Dodgers placed Will Smith on the 7-day concussion IL and signed Austin Wynns to a big league deal to take his place.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1964, the Mets played and lost the first game in the history of Shea Stadium.,