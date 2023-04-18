Mets Morning News: Three comebacks result in win over Dodgers

Meet the Mets

The Mets opened their three-game series in Los Angeles with a win in a back-and-forth game that wound up an 8-6 victory in the end. Brett Baty wasn’t making his major league debut last night after a cup of coffee with the Mets in September, but he went 1-for-4 with an RBI in his season debut.

The Mets are now 11-6 to start the season and have Tylor Megill slated to start opposite Clayton Kershaw in the second game of the series tonight.

Adam Ottavino has made changes to how he pitches to lefties with very promising early results.

Tim Britton compares the Mets’ efforts to bolster their organization to those of the Dodgers.

The Mets’ third base job is Baty’s to lose.

Mets prospect Stanley Consuegra was named the SAL Player of the Week after hitting .375 with three home runs and 10 RBI.

The series between the Mets and Dodgers was included on an MLB.com list of seven series to watch this week.

Around the National League East

The Braves won their seventh-straight game, as Max Fried was excellent in a win over the Padres last night.

The Marlins pulled off a late comeback win to defeat the Giants, improving their record to 9-8 on the young season.

The Phillies were slated to play the White Sox last night, but the game was postponed because of cold temperatures and high winds in Chicago. It will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 4:10 PM EDT today.

The lowly Nationals had the day off.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani was limited to two innings in his start at Fenway Park yesterday because of a rain delay, but the Angels managed to beat the Red Sox on Patriots’ Day anyway. Zach Neto recorded his first major league hit in the victory.

Ohtani and the Angels are set to play in The Bronx this week, which brings up the question of whether Ohtani, Mike Trout, or Aaron Judge is the main attraction.

Having traded for Pablo López over the winter, the Twins have signed the 27-year-old to a four-year extension.

The Texas Rangers unveiled their City Connect uniforms, but more importantly, they pulled Jacob deGrom from his start early last night because of a wrist injury in a game that they ultimately won over the Royals.

Speaking of early departures because of injury, Corbin Burnes was pitching well until he called the trainer out during the sixth inning and left the game, which the Brewers ultimately won.

The Reds saw starting pitcher Hunter Greene leave his start early, too, after he was hit by a line drive in the leg. But they beat the Rays handily anyway.

The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals, further contributing to those teams’ surprising 10-7 and 7-10 records, respectively.

The Astros are now 8-9 on the season after a blowout win over the Blue Jays last night.

With 14 runs on 16 hits, the Pirates beat the Rockies with ease.

With the Mets having left town, the A’s started a series against the Cubs last night in Oakland and lost 10-1, leaving them with a .176 winning percentage and a 28-win pace that really feels sustainable.

The Guardians and Tigers were supposed to play last night, but that game was postponed because of weather and will be played as part of a straight doubleheader that begins at 1:10 PM EDT today.

Statcast data is available for all Triple-A games, and here’s how to find and use it.

This Date in Mets History

Nolan Ryan recorded the first shutout of his career on this date in 1970, and he racked up staggering fifteen strikeouts while walking six along the way.