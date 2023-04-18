Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, an all-women led Home Run Applesauce podcast where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the Mets winning five out of six last week, including a sweep of the A’s which featured some historic badness from the A’s pitching staff. We also talked about the Mets’ latest roster moves, including the major one: the promotion of top prospect Brett Baty to the big leagues.

In our baseball segment this week, we talk about the horrendous new patches on the Mets’ uniform patches and the disturbing trend these ads represent, which Rich Staff recently wrote about for Amazin’ Avenue.

The craven greed of owners has also manifested itself in the new alcohol policies at stadiums, which have arisen as a result of the shorter games. We discuss this and Matt Strahm’s very thoughtful quote about it.

We also briefly talked about Mike Clevinger using “Gold Digger” by Kayne West as his warmup music because of course that’s his warmup music.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts. You can also support our work by subscribing to our Patreon, which will get you bonus episodes, access to our Discord server, livestream experiences, an exclusively monthly playlist, and more!

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter and Instagram (@apodoftheirown) and you can follow Home Run Applesauce on Twitter and Instagram (@HRApplesauce). You can also follow our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), and Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

Look for A Pod of Their Own in your feeds every week and don’t forget: there’s no crying in podcasting!