Mets Morning News: Kershaw shuts out Mets, Carrasco heads to IL

Meet the Mets

The Mets fell victim to a vintage Clayton Kershaw performance, falling to the Dodgers 5-0. Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings en route to his 200th career victory while Tylor Megill pitched 6 solid innings, allowing three runs. Max Scherzer will take the mound this afternoon in the rubber match of the series.

The Mets pitching staff took another hit on Tuesday as Carlos Carrasco was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation.

Up next for Justin Verlander is live BP this Sunday and a rehab start, likely to be next Friday.

Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez will both be in the lineup on Wednesday.

Tommy Hunter could be activated as soon as today.

Brett Baty is ready for his major league test, as the third base job is his to lose as he comes into his own.

Tylor Megill has a strong case to remain in the starting rotation over David Peterson.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Mets held a brief ceremony for Starling Marte who reached 10 years of MLB service time.

Around the National League East

Spencer Strider took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the Braves defeated the Padres 8-1.

In a doubleheader, the Phillies split with the White Sox. As Bryce Harper nears his return, he is participating in live BP and cleared for sliding.

Jazz Chisholm hit a home run as the Marlins defeated the Giants.

The Nationals were shutout by the Orioles, losing 1-0.

Around Major League Baseball

When Mookie Betts returns to the Dodgers lineup on Wednesday he will play shortstop for the first time in his career.

Salt Lake City’s bid for a major league team is real writes Jay Jaffe.

Hunter Greene and the Reds agreed to a six-year contract extension worth more than $50 million.

Three more potential rule changes are being auditioned in the Atlantic League this season.

Rob Manfred said he and owners are interested in shortening the length of player contracts.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets won their first ever game at Shea Stadium on this date in 1964.