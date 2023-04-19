Mets activate Tommy Hunter, option Denyi Reyes

The Mets have made a roster move prior to this afternoon’s game, activating Tommy Hunter from the injured list and optioning Denyi Reyes to Triple-A Syracuse. Hunter was placed on the injured list on April 4 with back spasms after allowing five runs in two innings of work in Milwaukee in his second relief appearance of the season. Reyes was called up to fill his spot and did so admirably, pitching 6 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts across five appearances with the Mets.

The Mets intend to stretch Reyes out in Triple-A so that he can potentially be an option in the rotation down the line, per Will Sammon of The Athletic. The Mets are currently very thin in the rotation, with José Quintana sidelined until at least July, Justin Verlander not due to make his season debut until May, and Carlos Carrasco hitting the injured list yesterday with elbow inflammation.

Carrasco got imaging done on his right elbow, but Buck Showalter declined to share a diagnosis. The Mets’ plan for Carrasco is for him to get an injection and be shut down for 3-5 days. He will then be reevaluated. In the meantime, Joey Lucchesi will not make his scheduled start for Triple-A Syracuse tonight, indicating that he is the likely candidate to slot into the rotation in Carrasco’s place. In three starts for Syracuse, Lucchesi is 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA, 16 strikeouts, and seven walks. The lefty churve-thrower’s next appearance will be his first on a big league mound since having Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2021.