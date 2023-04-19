Scherzer causes a scene, but Brandon Nimmo and the bullpen come through

The Mets closed out their three-game set on a semi-high note in L.A., topping the Dodgers 5-3 in a controversial, anxiety inducing affair. Max Scherzer got tossed after three innings, Starling Marte left with an undisclosed injury, and two Mets seemed shaken up on odd slides into home. On the other hand, Brandon Nimmo had five more hits - including a two-run home run off of former Met Noah Syndergaard - and the bullpen was quite solid in an extended outing. You’ll take the wins any way you can get them.

It seemed like the Mets might be in for another rough day in LA, as the Dodgers loaded the bases with one out. Scherzer again struggled with his command, walking two and not looking like himself. He managed to wiggle out though, striking out Jason Heyward and inducing a ground out from Miguel Vargas. That was about all the action for either team in the first three innings, but don’t worry, we had an ump show to fill in the gaps.

First, Max got into a bit of a heated conversation when he came out of the dugout for the third inning, as first base umpire Phil Cuzzi insisted that he change his glove. Then, another confrontation as Max tried to take the mound for the fourth, as the umpires again were concerned with something on Scherzer’s glove and hand. While he adamantly protested, the umpires were unconvinced, and the Mets’ was ejected from the game. Whether he was ejected for sticky stuff or simply being argumentative is not clear - the latter would come with a 10-game suspension during which the Mets would have to play down a man. More news on this should come shortly, but for the moment the Mets were forced to turn to their bullpen in the fourth.

Somehow, that didn’t go terribly. Jimmy Yacabonis gave up one run immediately on a David Peralta sacrifice fly in the fourth, but didn’t surrender anything else in 2.2 innings of work. Meanwhile, Brandon Nimmo immediately responded to the Dodger’s run by parking a ball in the right field stands in the fifth for a two-run home run, giving the Mets a 2-1 lead. Of course, nothing comes easy for the Mets; Starling Marte, who had grounded out three times to this point in the game (twice for double plays) did not take the field for the bottom of the fifth. No reason for his departure has yet been announced either.

Anyway, things stayed tight into the late innings. Jeff Brigham got the last out of the sixth and Drew Smith set the Dodgers down in order in the seventh. Both teams scored in the eighth - a sacrifice fly for Tommy Pham and an RBI double for J.D. Martinez - and the game went to the ninth with the Mets up 3-2. A double from Mark Canha (who entered the game when Marte left) drove in two more in the top of the ninth to stretch the lead to three, runs that proved critical as Adam Ottavino gave up a leadoff homer in the bottom half of the frame. That was all he allowed, however, as he put the next three Dodgers down in order to close out the 5-3 win.

Certainly not the cleanest win nor one without cause for worry, but the Mets did take 2-of-3 from the Dodgers and are now 12-7 on the season. Given how things typically go in Chavez Ravine, you’ll take that any day of the week. The Mets will head to San Francisco for the start of a four game set tomorrow. Kodai Senga will start the opening game against lefty Sean Manaea.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Brandon Nimmo, +41.7% WPA

Big Mets loser: Starling Marte, -18.1% WPA

Mets pitchers: +34.0% WPA

Mets hitters: +16.0% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Brandon Nimmo hits a two-run home run in the fifth, +29.0% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: J.D. Martinez doubles in a run in the eight, -16.8% WPA