Mets Morning News: A big day for Mark Canha and for Brett Baty

Meet the Mets

Tylor Megill labored, but struck out seven Marlins and yielded only two runs over five innings of work to ultimately earn the win in the Mets’ 6-2 victory in Miami. Pete Alonso hit a key go-ahead RBI double in the fifth inning and Mark Canha had a big day, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored. Francisco Lindor dazzled in the field with a pivotal play and shortstop. Dennis Santana pitched a 1-2-3 inning in his Mets debut, Brooks Raley bailed Drew Smith out of a jam, and Adam Ottavino and David Robertson pitched a scoreless frame apiece to secure the victory.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Newsday, North Jersey, NJ.com, MLB.com, ESPN

Tim Locastro will make his first start of the season today, giving Brandon Nimmo a day off.

Sidd Finch will be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame on June 4, Jay Horwitz announced.

Brett Baty had quite the day in Syracuse yesterday, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, including a grand slam.

Around the National League East

The Phillies were walloped by the Rangers 16-3, as Zack Wheeler took the loss and Seranthony Domínguez failed to record a single out in his appearance. It’s the worst two-game start for a Phillies pitching staff in over a century.

Jeff Hoffman signed a minor league deal with the Phillies.

The Braves beat the Nationals 7-1. Spencer Strider tossed six scoreless innings and Matt Olsen and Orlando Arcia both had multi-hit games. Josiah Gray gave up three homers to the potent Braves lineup.

The Nationals signed former Met Kevin Plawecki to a minor league deal.

Max Fried will definitely go on the injured list, Braves manager Brian Snitker said. But, the team probably will not officially make the move until his next scheduled start.

Around Major League Baseball

“Once everybody’s doing it, that little margin that maybe you’re getting… it sure as heck is not worth the damage that was done to the game,” said commissioner Rob Manfred about analytics.

A dig into the early Statcast pitch tempo data shows how different pitchers are adapting to the pitch clock.

Mike Petriello of MLB.com took a look at the fastest teams in the league, according to Statcast sprint speed data. The Phillies graded out at the top while the Mets were near the bottom.

San Diego State’s thrilling buzzer-beater victory in their Final Four matchup against Florida Atlantic was shown on the scoreboard at Petco Park in San Diego during pregame introductions and the crowd went absolutely wild for their hometown Aztecs.

The Mariners placed Robbie Ray on the injured list yesterday with a flexor strain.

For FanGraphs, Michael Baumann reflected on the first collective bargaining agreement for minor league baseball players and the state of labor relations in baseball. For Baseball Prospectus, Marc Normandin gave his thoughts on the impact the CBA will have.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane wrote about how the shorter games that have resulted from the new rule changes have negatively impacted the experience of watching Gary, Keith, and Ron in the SNY booth.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets lost to the Reds on Davey Johnson’s managerial debut on this date in 1984.