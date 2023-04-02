Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/2/23: Baty at the bat

SYRACUSE 16, WORCESTER 6 (BOX)

The Mets’ quartet of prospects who played in major league spring training but started the season with Triple-A Syracuse went off yesterday, as the team put on a show in a blowout win over the WooSox. Brett Baty went 4-for-5 with two home runs and 5 RBI, Francisco Álvarez and Mark Vientos hit one home run each, and Ronny Mauricio got in on the act with a two-run double. The Syracuse Mets posted a video of the barrage.

On the mound, Joey Lucchesi got the start and gave up three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

Star of the Night

Brett Baty

Goat of the Night

None