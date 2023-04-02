Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/2/23: Baty at the bat

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (1-1)
SYRACUSE 16, WORCESTER 6 (BOX)
The Mets’ quartet of prospects who played in major league spring training but started the season with Triple-A Syracuse went off yesterday, as the team put on a show in a blowout win over the WooSox. Brett Baty went 4-for-5 with two home runs and 5 RBI, Francisco Álvarez and Mark Vientos hit one home run each, and Ronny Mauricio got in on the act with a two-run double. The Syracuse Mets posted a video of the barrage.
On the mound, Joey Lucchesi got the start and gave up three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks in four innings.
- DH Danny Mendick: 2-5, 3 R, BB
- 3B Brett Baty: 4-5, 4 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI, BB, K, SB
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, 2 BB, K
- 1B Mark Vientos: 2-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- 2B Jonathan Arauz: 3-6, R, 2B, 4 RBI, K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
- CF Lorenzo Cedrola: 1-6, R
- RF Khalil Lee: 3-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI, K
- LF Jose Peraza: 2-5, RBI, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-0
- P Joey Lucchesi: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- P William Woods: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- P Grant Hartwig: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- P Jimmy Yacabonis: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-0)
NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (0-0)
NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (0-0)
NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)
Complex: FCL Mets (0-0)
NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)
Star of the Night
Brett Baty
Goat of the Night
None
