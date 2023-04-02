 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/2/23: Baty at the bat

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Chris McShane
Brett Baty emerges from the dugout in a white Syracuse Mets uniform with blue pinstripes
Brett Baty
Syracuse Mets/Matt Kipp

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (1-1)

SYRACUSE 16, WORCESTER 6 (BOX)

The Mets’ quartet of prospects who played in major league spring training but started the season with Triple-A Syracuse went off yesterday, as the team put on a show in a blowout win over the WooSox. Brett Baty went 4-for-5 with two home runs and 5 RBI, Francisco Álvarez and Mark Vientos hit one home run each, and Ronny Mauricio got in on the act with a two-run double. The Syracuse Mets posted a video of the barrage.

On the mound, Joey Lucchesi got the start and gave up three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-0)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (0-0)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (0-0)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

Complex: FCL Mets (0-0)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

Star of the Night

Brett Baty

Goat of the Night

None

