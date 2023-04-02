Video highlights from the Mets’ win over the Marlins

The Mets improved to 2-1 on the season with a 6-2 win over the Marlins yesterday in Miami, which you can read all about in Linda Surovich’s recap of the game. And whether you saw the entire game or missed it, enjoy some video highlights of the win below.

Omar Narváez gets the Mets on the board with a sac fly

Omar Narváez ties the game with an RBI single

Pete Alonso gives the Mets the lead with an RBI double

Mark Canha drives in a run with a single

Mark Canha hits a solo home run

Starling Marte hits an RBI double

Francisco Lindor makes an outstanding play at shortstop

Tylor Megill strikes out seven Marlins

And for plenty more about the game, be sure to read Mets Morning News from this morning. And check out our daily prospect report to see the barrage of offense from the Mets’ four most familiar prospects.